Police today busted a gang involved in printing of fake currency and arrested two people, recovering fake banknotes with face value of nearly Rs four lakh in different denominations in Jammu region.
Two persons have been arrested and Rs 3.98 lakh in fake currency has been recovered from them apart from a printer and cutter here, thereby busting the racket, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu zone S D Singh Jamwal told reporters.
He said that the arrested people have been identified as Amandeep Singh of Simbal Camp (R S Pura) and Romesh Kumar alias Doctor alias Sahil of R S Pura.
He said that one HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2520 HC all-in-one printer with lead adopter, 184 fake currency notes in denomination of Rs 2,000 and 68 fake notes in denomination of Rs 500, two scales and one cutter were recovered from them.
A case has been registered and investigation is on, he said.
As per the investigation, the fake currency has not reached the market as they were only printing it when the arrests were made, the IGP said.
Their aim was to hit the economy of Jammu and Kashmir and the country, he said adding that the militant infrastructure is in place across the border and police and security forces are jointly working to ensure alertness and effective security set up in the hinterland and along the border in the state.
"Pakistan is always trying to smuggle in drugs into Jammu and Kashmir as it is the border point but the security agency are active and alert to foil their designs," he said adding "I appeal to the youth to avoid use of drugs and foil the designs of Pakistan".
Gang printing fake currency notes busted in Jammu, 2 held
Rs 4 lakh in notes of different denominations recovered; printer, scales and cutter seized
