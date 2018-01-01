JUST IN
Gayatri Projs wins Rs 583-cr highway proj from NHAI in Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Infrastructure firm Gayatri Projects today said it has bagged a Rs 583-crore project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for upgrading Cuttack-Angul section of NH-42 in Odisha.

"Gayatri Projects bagged a new order of Rs 583 crore contract from the NHAI," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.


It said the project pertains to rehabilitation and upgradation of Cuttack-Angul section of NH-42 in Odisha under the National Highways Development Project (NHDP) phase III.

This is in addition to a Rs 1,139-crore project awarded on December 20 last year in a joint venture with public joint stock company Kyivmetrobud under the Bharatmala project, it added.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 18:20 IST

