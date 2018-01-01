Gayatri Projs wins Rs 583-cr highway proj from NHAI in Odisha

Infrastructure firm Gayatri Projects today said it has bagged a Rs 583-crore project from the National Authority of (NHAI) for upgrading Cuttack- section of in



" bagged a new order of Rs 583 crore contract from the NHAI," the company said in a regulatory filing to the



It said the project pertains to rehabilitation and upgradation of Cuttack- section of in under the National Development Project (NHDP) phase III.This is in addition to a Rs 1,139-crore project awarded on December 20 last year in a joint venture with public joint stock company under the Bharatmala project, it added.

