Gaza 'projectile' hits south Israel: army

A "projectile" fired today from the Strip hit southern without causing casualties or victims, the said in a statement.



The gave no further details, but public radio said a rocket had exploded near an Israeli town it did not identify.



Palestinian militants in have fired more than a dozen rockets or mortar rounds at in violence that erupted after US Donald Trump's controversial December 6 recognition of as Israel's capital.The rockets are often fired by fringe Islamist groups, but holds Gaza's rulers responsible for any attacks from the territory and has repeatedly retaliated, targeting positions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)