Gazan dies after border clash with Israel forces

A Gazan died today after being wounded by Israeli fire during a protest on the border over US recognition of as Israel's capital, a Palestinian said.



Jamal Muslih, 20, of in central Gaza, had been seriously wounded by live fire yesterday, said.



His death brings to 13 the number of Palestinians killed since US announced on December 6 that he would recognise as Israel's capital and move the there fromEleven protesters died after clashes with Israeli troops, and two others were killed in an Israeli air strike on earlier in the month.More than 50 Palestinians were wounded in yesterday clashes on the Gaza- border as part of a "day of rage" over the US declaration, called for by both rulers and fellow militant groupIn the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said at least 16 people were wounded when Israeli troops fired live rounds during demonstrations, while others were hit withEarlier yesterday, militants in fired three rockets at southern Israel, two of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defence system, with the third hitting a village near the border, causing damage but no casualties.Israeli aircraft and tanks targeted two positions near the border in response, again causing damage but no casualties.Rockets from are often fired by fringe Islamist groups but holds responsible for all attacks from the territory.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)