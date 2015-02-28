GDP in 2015-16 to be 8-8.5%; double-digit growth soon: Jaitley

Finance Minister today said in the next financial year will rise to 8-8.5% and clock double-digit level in the subsequent years.



" in 2015-16 is expected to be between 8-8.5%. Aiming for a double digit rate seems feasible very soon," he said while presenting the for 2015-16 in the

The Central Statistical Organisation (CSO) has recently revised the base year for calculation of to 2011-12. As per this, the economic rate in 2013-14 is estimated at 6.9% and for 2014-15 at 7.4%.



The had yesterday said that will receive a boost from the cumulative impact of reforms, lower oil prices, likely monetary policy easing facilitated by lower inflation, and forecasts of a normal monsoon in 2015-16.



The government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which assumed power in May last year, has initiated a slew of economic reforms, including de-regulation of diesel prices, raising FDI caps in several sectors, and direct transfer of LPG subsidy to beneficiaries.