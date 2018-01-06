Gehlot opposes Modi's upcoming visit to lay foundation stone

Former Ashok Gehlot has opposed the upcoming foundation laying ceremony of an refinery in Barmer by the saying it had already been performed four years ago.



In a letter sent to Modi yesterday, Gehlot said former had laid the foundation stone of the refinery in September 22, 2013.



"The prime minister's proposed visit on January 16 for the foundation laying ceremony is unfortunate," Gehlot said here today.Re-laying of foundation stone was not a healthy tradition in a democratic set up where governments keep changing, he said in the letter.Gehlot added that the project was initiated by the former led by him but Vasundhara Raje stalled several projects, including the refinery, after coming to power. "The project was stalled for four years without any argument or reason and she misled people. The CM should tender an apology to the public for this," he said.Asked about the triple talaq bill, Gehlot said the wanted some amendments to the bill so that Muslim women were not subjected to suffering.Speaking about Rahul Gandhi's meeting with a Chinese delegation, the former CM said Rahul had given his reasons for the same and added that the should figure out why countries like and were inclining toward

