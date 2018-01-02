Genuine citizens should not be left out of NRC: Cong

in the today asked the that "genuine" citizens should not be left out of the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) for



Raising the issue during Zero Hour, (Cong) said that the first draft list has come out.



The apex had on November 30 last year said that on the expiry of midnight of December 31 last year, the draft pertaining to 2.38 crore claims should be published. The is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in"I request that no genuine citizens should be left out of this," she said.The of 1951 is being updated for in accordance with the tripartite agreement between the state and central governments and the All Students Union (AASU), which was arrived at in 2005 to implement the 1985 Accord.(also Cong) demanded a probe into the alleged suicide by a policeman, who was found hanging from in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar last month.Scindia said a paper found in his pocket had names of certain police officers, who had allegedly harassed him.As per reports, Satish Raghuwanshi (55) was in uniform when his body was found hanging from a tower located between Kotwali and Dehat (rural) police stations.

