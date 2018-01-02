German nationalist's anti-Muslim tweet prompts complaint

A prominent lawmaker with the nationalist and anti-Islam Alternative for party has run into trouble with police and over her response to a police tweet offering New Year greetings in Arabic.



tweeted her objections to a Saturday police tweet in Arabic, alongside other foreign languages. She wrote: "Do they think they will calm the barbaric, Muslim, group-raping hordes of men this way?"



Von Storch's account was blocked for several hours Monday over a suspected breach of rules on hate speech. Police said Tuesday they filed a criminal complaint to prosecutors over suspected incitement.New Year celebrations in were overshadowed two years ago when hundreds of women complained of being groped and robbed, mostly by groups of migrants.

