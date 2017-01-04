TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Wall Street opens higher, US Fed minutes awaited
Business Standard

Germany arrests Tunisian who dined with market attacker

Tunisian had known Anis Amri since the end of 2015

AP | PTI  |  Berlin 

Berlin
People gather to lay down flowers outside the Gedaechniskirche near the area where a truck which ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin (Photo: Reuters)

German prosecutors say an acquaintance of suspected Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri has been arrested in a separate case.

Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors, said that the 26-year-old Tunisian had known Amri since the end of 2015 and the pair ate together at a restaurant the night before the December 19 attack.

That led prosecutors to believe that the man may have known about the attack. But Koehler said that they don't currently have enough evidence to seek an arrest warrant.

Koehler said the man's accommodation was searched on Tuesday and he's under investigation on suspicion of participating in plans for the attack.

She said on Wendnsday, he was arrested in a separate case run by local prosecutors, but would not give details.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Germany arrests Tunisian who dined with market attacker

Tunisian had known Anis Amri since the end of 2015

Tunisian had known Anis Amri since the end of 2015
German prosecutors say an acquaintance of suspected Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri has been arrested in a separate case.

Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors, said that the 26-year-old Tunisian had known Amri since the end of 2015 and the pair ate together at a restaurant the night before the December 19 attack.

That led prosecutors to believe that the man may have known about the attack. But Koehler said that they don't currently have enough evidence to seek an arrest warrant.

Koehler said the man's accommodation was searched on Tuesday and he's under investigation on suspicion of participating in plans for the attack.

She said on Wendnsday, he was arrested in a separate case run by local prosecutors, but would not give details.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Germany arrests Tunisian who dined with market attacker

Tunisian had known Anis Amri since the end of 2015

German prosecutors say an acquaintance of suspected Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri has been arrested in a separate case.

Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors, said that the 26-year-old Tunisian had known Amri since the end of 2015 and the pair ate together at a restaurant the night before the December 19 attack.

That led prosecutors to believe that the man may have known about the attack. But Koehler said that they don't currently have enough evidence to seek an arrest warrant.

Koehler said the man's accommodation was searched on Tuesday and he's under investigation on suspicion of participating in plans for the attack.

She said on Wendnsday, he was arrested in a separate case run by local prosecutors, but would not give details.

image
Business Standard
177 22