Globes host Seth Meyers will address sexual harassment scandal

Seth Meyers, who will host the 75th annual this Sunday, plans to address the sexual scandals that have rocked Hollywood in recent months.



Meyers, 44, told that his focus would be more on the than Trump, who has been a favourite subject of Hollywood comedians so far.



"With the monologue, as far as talking about anything in the right now, it seems like this year more than ever Hollywood has its own internal politics that obviously deserve to be talked about," he said."Going into it our focus is far more on the worlds that make these films and less on anything that's happening in "But Trump is also going to get the mention even though Meyers admits "there are times where I wish we were talking about other things"."He holds the keys to us not talking about him, which would to be to just behave differently. But while he continues on this path, we'll continue on ours."are set to air Sunday, January 7.

