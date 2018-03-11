Goa BJP MPs to meet Gadkari tomorrow on mining issue

Goa's three BJP MPs will meet tomorrow to iron out issues plaguing the state's sector. They will also seek an appointment with Amit Shah, party leaders said. This comes a few days after an all-party delegation met and other Union ministers on March 5 but came back without any assurance. The in a recent judgment quashed 88 leases in the state and banned the extraction of fresh ore from March 15. It also suggested to the to auction the leases. The delegation to will comprise the party's two Lok Sabha MPs from the state- Shripad Naik and Narendra Sawaikar- and of the Rajya Sabha. "All the three of us will meet tomorrow in as we want the Centres intervention to save the industry from this crisis," said Tendulkar. He added that the delegation would invite to to have discussions on the issue with BJP legislators as well as its partners in the coalition government. "We need to work out a solution.

It is an industry that has employed lakhs of people for so many years. We will also try to meet Amit Shah," Tendulkar said. He said that passing a law in Parliament to keep the SC order in abeyance would not be possible as it would need support of opposition parties as well. "We cant even overlook the fact that states like and Odisha have opted for auctioning of mine leases following directives from the SC," he said.

