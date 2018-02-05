Godrej Properties sells 2 lakh sq ft office space for Rs 7 bn in Mumbai

Realty firm has sold 2 lakh sq ft area in its commercial building at Bandra- Kurla complex in Mumbai for nearly Rs 7 billion so far this fiscal riding on the demand for prime rent-yielding assets. In September 2015, Godrej group's realty firm had sold 4.35 lakh sq ft area in to Abbott for Rs 14.8 billion in one of the largest office space deal. According to an investors presentation, sold 1,99,140 sq ft area for Rs 6.97 billion during April- December period of 2017-18 fiscal. Now, only 51,000 sq ft area remains to be sold in this 1.3 million sq ft Grade-A commercial building. "Total sales for 9M FY'18 at Godrej BKC stood at Rs 6.97 billion out of which Rs 5.58 billion is to be received in Q4 FY'18 and Q1 FY'19," the presentation said. Overall, sales bookings rose 140 per cent to Rs 40.29 billion during the first nine months of this fiscal as against Rs 16.81 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. In volume terms, sales rose by 90 per cent to 47.85 lakh sq ft during the period under review. Out of total sales, residential segment contributed Rs 3.33 billion while commercial projects accounted for Rs 6.99 billion, almost all of it in Rent yielding commercial assets are in great demand even as segment is witnessing sluggish sales. However, has bucked this trend and has achieved robust sales bookings in segment during last few years. has posted 35 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 930 million in the first nine months of this fiscal. However, total income rose by 23 per cent to Rs 15.47 billion during April-December period of this fiscal. Its net debt stood at Rs 30.64 billion as on December 31, 2017, slightly less than the previous quarter. is currently developing about 150 million sq ft area across 67 projects. It has presence in Mumbai, NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Mangalore, Nagpur, Pune and Chandigarh.