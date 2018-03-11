Gold bars valued at Rs 4.8 cr seized near India-Myanmar border

Rifles has seized 97 gold bars worth Rs 4.8 crore from a vehicle in district of Manipur, near the India- border, and arrested one person in this connection, a release issued by the para-military force has said. The troops, while frisking the vehicles at Khudengthabi check post on the Imphal- highway on Friday, found the gold bars concealed inside the cavity of a car's chassis, it said. The vehicle was proceeding towards the state capital from the border town of in district. The arrested individual has been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Imphal, it added.

