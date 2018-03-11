JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Voting picks up by noon in Gorakhpur, Phulpur LS bypolls

Rohit's form a worry for India ahead of Lanka clash
Business Standard

Gold bars valued at Rs 4.8 cr seized near India-Myanmar border

Press Trust of India  |  Imphal 

Assam Rifles has seized 97 gold bars worth Rs 4.8 crore from a vehicle in Tengnoupal district of Manipur, near the India-Myanmar border, and arrested one person in this connection, a release issued by the para-military force has said. The troops, while frisking the vehicles at Khudengthabi check post on the Imphal-Moreh highway on Friday, found the gold bars concealed inside the cavity of a car's chassis, it said. The vehicle was proceeding towards the state capital from the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district. The arrested individual has been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Imphal, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 11 2018. 13:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements