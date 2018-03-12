Gold futures fall marginally on weak global cues

Gold prices traded lower by 0.05 per cent to Rs 30,530 per 10 grams in futures trade today after participants cut positions amid a weak global trend. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June was trading lower by Rs 15, or 0.05 per cent, at Rs 30,530 per ten grams in a business turnover of 28 lots. Analysts said offloading of positions by traders following a weak trend overseas as the dollar held steady after data showed the US economy added a larger-than-expected number of jobs in February influenced gold prices in futures trade. Meanwhile, Gold prices fell 0.04 per cent to USD 1,322.60 an ounce in today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)