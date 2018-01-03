Gold futures gain 0.16% on global cues

Gold prices moved up by 0.16 per cent to Rs 29,210 per 10 grams in futures trading today as speculators raised bets, tracking a firming trend overseas.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February went up by Rs 48, or 0.16 per cent to Rs 29,210 per ten grams in business turnover of 393 lots.



On similar lines, the for delivery in April month contracts traded higher by Rs 29, or 0.10 per cent to Rs 29,220 per ten grama in 60 lots.Analysts said speculators widening of positions by participants on the back of a firm global trend where gold inches up to hit 3 and a half month highs on weaker dollar, mainly influenced sentiment here.Globally, gold rose 1.12 per cent to USD 1,317.10 an ounce in yesterday.

