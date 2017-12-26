Gold futures gain 0.22%, positive global leads help

Gold prices moved up by 0.22 per cent to Rs 28,715 per 10 grams in futures market today as speculators raised their bets amid a firm global trend.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February rose Rs 62, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 28,715 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 330 lots.



The for delivery in April contracts was trading higher by Rs 45, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 28,705 per 10 grams in 2 lots.Analysts attributed the rise in gold prices in futures trade to positive global cues, which hit a more than three- week high in low-volume trade amid a weaker dollar.Globally, gold was trading 0.26 per cent up at USD 1,277.80 an ounce in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)