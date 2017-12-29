Gold futures rise marginally on positive global cues

Gold prices rose by Rs 43 to Rs 29,055 per 10 grams in futures trading today as speculators created fresh positions.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February was trading Rs 43, or 0.15 per cent, higher at Rs 29,055 per 10 grams, in a business turnover of 223 lots.



Similarly, the for delivery in April traded Rs 16, or 0.06 per cent, higher at Rs 29,060 per 10 grams in 27 lots.Analysts said building up of positions by speculators, tracking firm trend overseas amid softer dollar and political uncertainties around the globe led to a jump in gold prices.Meanwhile, gold was up 0.05 per cent to USD 1,295.30 an ounce in today.

