Business Standard

Gold inches higher, silver crosses Rs 39,000 mark on global cues

Silver recaptured Rs 39,000-level by rising Rs 295 per kg on increased off take by industrial units

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Gold prices extended gains for a fourth day as political troubles in the United States dented the dollar while a more upbeat scenario in Europe lifted the euro.

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 15 to Rs 28,050 per 10 grams on Tuesday, due to the rising trend overseas amid scattered buying by jewellers in the domestic market.

While silver recaptured the crucial Rs 39,000-level by rising Rs 295 per kg on increased off take by industrial units.

Standard gold (99.5 purity) moved up by Rs 15 per 10 grams to end at Rs 28,050 from yesterday's closing level of Rs 28,035.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also rose by a similar margin to settle at Rs 28,200 per 10 grams against Rs 28,185 earlier.

Silver (.999 fineness) climbed by Rs 295 to conclude at Rs 39,015 per kg as against Rs 38,720.

Across the globe, the gold prices extended gains for a fourth day as political troubles in the United States dented the dollar while a more upbeat scenario in Europe lifted the euro.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,234.63 per ounce at early trade. On Monday, it hit $1, 2400 its highest since May 4.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.8 percent to $16.72 an ounce.

