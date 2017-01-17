Gold rebounds on global cues, local demands

Silver advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 41,300/kg on pick-up in demand from industrial units, coin makers

Silver advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 41,300/kg on pick-up in demand from industrial units, coin makers

prices recovered by Rs 150 to Rs 29,500 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Monday, tracking a firm trend overseas amid fresh buying by local jewellers.



also advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 41,300 per kg on pick-up in demand from industrial units and coin makers.



Bullion traders said that apart from a firm global trend, buying by local at the domestic spot market to meet season demand mainly led to rise in prices.



Globally, rose 0.66 per cent to $1,204.80 an ounce and 0.33 per cent to $16.86 an ounce in Singapore.



In the national capital, of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity recovered by Rs 150 each to Rs 29,500 and Rs 29,350 per 10 grams respectively. It had lost Rs 100 in Saturday's trade.



Sovereign, however, remained steady at Rs 24,300 per piece of eight grams.



ready rose further by Rs 100 to Rs 41,300 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 220 to Rs 41,220 per kg.



On the other hand, coins were unaltered at Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.



Press Trust of India