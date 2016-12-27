Gold slumps to 11-month low on weak demand

Silver fell by Rs 210 to Rs 38,600 a kg on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers

prices slumped by Rs 250 to hit over 11-month low of Rs 27,550 per 10 gram at the bullion market here on Monday because of weak demand from jewellers and lower advances from futures trade.



also fell by Rs 210 to Rs 38,600 a kg on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.



Traders said persistent fall in demand from jewellers and retailers in view of prevailing crunch largely weighed on prices. The on November 8 had scrapped old series Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to flush out black money, leading to a crunch in the market.



Investors were clueless about future trends as major world markets such as Singapore, which rule price trends in local markets largely, were closed for holiday.



Meanwhile, in futures continue to trade below the 27,000 level in the afternoon. The February contract fell to a low of Rs 26,916 a gram on commodity exchange.



It was trading lower by Rs 14 at Rs 26,980 per 10 gram in the afternoon trade.



In the local spot market, of 99.9 per cent purity plunged by Rs 250 to Rs 27,550 per 10 gram — a level not seen since February 4 when it had closed at Rs 27,575 per 10 gram.



of 99.5 per cent purity too plunged by Rs 250 to Rs 27,400 per 10 grams. The metal has lost Rs 150 in the previous three days. Sovereign, traded lower by Rs 100 to Rs 23,900 a piece of eight grams.



In tandem with gold, ready also lost Rs 210 to Rs 38,600 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 460 to Rs 38,465 a kg. On the other hand, coins remained flat at Rs 70,000 for buying and Rs 71,000 for selling of 100 pieces in scattered deals.





Press Trust of India