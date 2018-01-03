Gold strengthens on sustained demand, silver recovers

rose by Rs 45 to finish at Rs 29,435 per 10 grams at the market here today following sustained demand from stockists and retailers.



Silver recovered marginally by Rs 20 to Rs 38,695 per kg on renewed offtake from industrial units.



Standard (99.5 per cent purity) advanced by Rs 45 to close at Rs 29,435 per 10 grams from Tuesday's closing level of Rs 29,390.Pure (99.9 per cent purity) also moved up by the same amount to close at Rs 29,585 per 10 grams compared to Rs 29,540 earlier.Silver (.999 fineness) rose by Rs 20 to conclude at Rs 38,695 per kg as against Rs 38,675 yesterday.Overseas, prices edged down early today after hitting a 3-1/2-month high, as the dollar recovered from its lows and technical indicators pointed to a short-term correction.Spot fell to USD 1,312.35 an ounce in early European trade. The earlier hit USD 1,321.33, its highest level since September 15.US futures were mostly unchanged at USD 1,315.60 an ounce.Among other precious metals, spot silver fell to USD 17.05 an ounce, after hitting a six-week high at USD 17.21 earlier in the session.

