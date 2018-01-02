Gold worth Rs 14 lakh concealed as bag hooks seized: Customs

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gold worth Rs 14 lakh, ingeniously concealed as hooks of handbags for women being carried by a passenger, has been seized at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here, a senior customs official said today.

Acting on intelligence, the accused was intercepted by the customs after his arrival from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, yesterday.


"A detailed search resulted in recovery of 24 pieces of gold which were given circular shape and used as hooks of three ladies bags carried by him. The accused had coated the hooks with silver colour to avoid suspicion," he said.

The seized gold, weighing about 500 grams, is worth Rs 14 lakh, the officer said.

The passenger, who hails from Rajasthan, has not been arrested, he said.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 17:31 IST

