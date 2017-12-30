Gold worth Rs 16 lakh seized from passenger at Tiruchi airport

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Tiruchirappalli 

Nearly 630 gms of gold worth Rs 16 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived here from Dubai, today.

The passenger was intercepted after he was found moving suspiciously at the airport, customs officials said.


Following a search, the officials recovered 630 gms of gold from him.

The passenger has been detained and investigation is on, they said.

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 14:05 IST

