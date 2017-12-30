Gold worth Rs 16 lakh seized from passenger at Tiruchi airport

Nearly 630 gms of gold worth Rs 16 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived here from Dubai, today.



The passenger was intercepted after he was found moving suspiciously at the airport, customs officials said.



Following a search, the officials recovered 630 gms of gold from him.The passenger has been detained and investigation is on, they said.

