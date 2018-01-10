Govt allows 100% FDI in single-brand retail via automatic

Foreign players in single brand trade will now be able to set up own shops in without approval. This follows a Cabinet decision to allow 100 per cent in single under automatic route, while also easing local sourcing norms. Industry players welcomed the development saying it would help attract more foreign in the sector and boost the and generate employment. Till date, 49 per cent was allowed under automatic route, while beyond that approval was required. "It has now been decided to permit 100 per cent under automatic route for SBRT (single trading)," the said in a statement. Moreover, the has also relaxed mandatory local sourcing requirement of 30 per cent, which has been a long standing demand from players such as and Under the relaxed norms, a will be able to get credit from incremental increase in sourcing for its global operations from towards the mandatory 30 per cent local sourcing requirement for its in the country. "What the has said is that the single brand retailers, who are also sourcing from for their global markets for the incremental increase in their global sourcing, will be given credit for five years," told reporters here. As per the new rule, an SBRT entity is allowed to set off its incremental sourcing of goods from for global operations during the initial five years, beginning April 1 of the year of the opening of first store against the mandatory sourcing requirement of 30 per cent of purchases from He, however, said, "They will have to comply with the 30 per cent local sourcing requirement." Reacting to the development, Retailers Association of CEO said: "In the long run, today's reform would help boost employment, bring in wide product choices for consumers and help grow not just the economy, but the nation as a whole." Expressing similar views, cofounder Siddharth Sood said: "The consumer in the country will be direct beneficiary of this move as they will have access to the brands hitherto unavailable in the country as it will be much easier for the international brands to set up shop in " This opens avenues for Indian firms to raise more fund from foreign investors and makes it easier for them to pursue larger domestic and global expansion strategies, Sood added. and Anshuman Magazine said: "By allowing 100 per cent in single-brand via the automatic route, the is further strengthening its commitment to attract foreign into and boost the overall " Partner also said global brands across different categories will be aided through this, providing further options to Indian consumers and improving India's ranking in ease of doing

