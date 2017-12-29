Govt approves Rs 4,066 cr for internet in all panchayats:Sinha

The has approved Rs 4,066 crore for providing to people in all gram panchayats under BharatNet project, informed today.



"Rs 4,066 crore has been approved for providing last mile connectivity, through or any other suitable technology, at all the (approximately 2,50,000) in the country," Sinha said in a written reply to the



The is rolling BharatNet project to provide high speed connectivity at gram (GP) levels."The strategy to provide last mile connectivity has been approved by the on September 8, 2017. The tender to select the implementing agency for provision of last mile connectivity has been prepared by (BBNL)," Sinha said.As on December 24, the provided connectivity to 1,08,237 by laying 2,52,547 km Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) and 96,039 gram panchayats are ready for services.The plans to connect all with high speed by March 2019."In the Phase-I of the project, 1 lakh are envisaged to be connected on 100 Mbps (megabit per second) speed. However in Phase-II, to cover the remaining GPs, dark fibre for leasing to Service Providers, provision of 1 gbps ( per second) bandwidth in case of (OFC) and minimum 100 Mbps bandwidth scalable up to 1 gbps in case of wireless media (radio) at a GP have been decided," Sinha said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)