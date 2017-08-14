Govt bonds oversubscribed, FPIs bid for $1 bn

Government today saw robust response from foreign investors, attracting bids worth over $1 billion as against $854 million on offer.

The online auction was conducted on NSE's e-bid platform from 1530 hours to 1730 hours after the closed.

Foreign portfolio (FPIs) bid for investment limits in government worth Rs 7,116 crore ($1.1 billion) as against Rs 5,481 crore ($854 million) on offer, the exchange data showed.

Besides, investment limits for corporate were auctioned, but the data for it could not be ascertained immediately.

The auction quota gives overseas the right to invest in the up to the limit purchased.

A mock bidding session was conducted on Friday to check the system's performance in this regard.

Till August 10, total investment in government reached Rs 1,82,219 crore — 97.08 per cent of total permitted limit of Rs 1,87,700 crore — while the same in corporate bond stood at Rs 2,40,963 crore (98.62 per cent of the total permitted limit of Rs 2,44,323 crore).

Consequently, the exchange had decided to conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilised limits.

