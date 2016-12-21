Govt clears formation of Indian Enterprise Development Service

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi

on Wednesday approved cadre review and formation of the (IEDS) in the Office of Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. “Creation of the new cadre and change in structure will not only strengthen the organisation, but also help achieve the vision of ‘Startup India’, ‘Stand-up’ India and ‘Make in India’,” an official statement said. “The measure will enhance the capacity and efficiency of the organisation and also help in achieving growth in the sector through a focussed and dedicated cadre of technical officers.”



The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister here. “The Service has been created by absorbing 11 trades, recruitment to which had been done differently, following different rules," Union Minister Kalraj Mishra told PTI. “All these trades were created in the 1950s and 1960s when industries got developed under the regulation regime. The work of the officers of the department has changed over the years and there is need to have a cadre which works for the development of enterprise and thinks holistically." The Indian Enterprise Development Service, to start with, will have a cadre strength of 617 officers, 6 of which will be at the level of joint secretaries.



These officers will man 72 field offices of the Development Commissioner and the headquarters in Delhi. Out of the 72 field offices, 30 are development institutes and 28 branch institutes.



Press Trust of India