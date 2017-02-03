Govt conducting agrarian distress study in major farmer suicide-hit states

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Govt conducting study on agrarian distress in major farmer suicide-hit states

The Centre is conducting a study to ascertain agrarian distress in major farmer suicide-hit states, Parliament was informed on Friday.

The data on a number of farmer suicides during 2016 has not yet been compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The most recent NCRB data showed a number of farmer suicides to be 12,602 in 2015, with the maximum reported in Maharashtra (4,291), followed by Karnataka.

"Taking cognisance of the problem of agrarian distress and consequent farmers suicide in the country, the government has undertaken a study 'Farmers suicide in India: causes and policy prescription'," Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

It is an all India coordinated study conducted in work plan 2016-17 period by Bengaluru-based Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC).

Singh said that agriculture is a state subject and so the state governments take appropriate measures for development of agriculture, while the central government supplements the efforts of the states.

To a separate query on the impact of demonetisation on farming sector, the minister said a short survey conducted in few villages around Delhi could not establish "any significant adverse effect of demonetisation on input availability, market arrivals of produce and area sown in rabi season".

The study was undertaken by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research (NIAP) under 'Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav' initiative.

According to the preliminary reports received from states, total area sown under rabi crops as on January 27 stands at 637.34 lakh hectare as compared to 600.02 lakh hectare in the year-ago period, indicating no significant impact of demonetisation on rabi sowing, Singh added.

