Govt creates pulses buffer stock of one million tonnes so far

The government on Thursday said it has created a buffer stock of one million tonnes of pulses so far against a total target of two million tonnes through domestic procurement and imports.
The buffer stock of pulses would be used to intervene in the market in case of price rise. The government had decided to create buffer stock after the retail prices skyrocketed in the domestic market. This move alongwith other steps has helped in bringing down the rates significantly.
The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on prices and availability of select essential commodities held a meeting under the chairmanship of Consumer Affairs Secretary.
It was noted in the meeting that “for the first time a buffer stock of one million tonnes of pulses has been created through domestic procurement and imports”.
Of this, 500,000 tonnes have been procured during ongoing kharif marketing season, an official statement said.
