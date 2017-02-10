Govt creates pulses buffer stock of one million tonnes so far

Buffer stock of pulses would be used to intervene in the market in case of price rise

The on Thursday said it has created a buffer stock of one million tonnes of so far against a total target of two million tonnes through domestic procurement and



The buffer stock of would be used to intervene in the market in case of price rise. The had decided to create buffer stock after the retail prices skyrocketed in the domestic market. This move alongwith other steps has helped in bringing down the rates significantly.



The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on prices and availability of select essential commodities held a meeting under the chairmanship of Consumer Affairs Secretary.



It was noted in the meeting that “for the first time a buffer stock of one million tonnes of has been created through domestic procurement and imports”.



Of this, 500,000 tonnes have been procured during ongoing kharif marketing season, an official statement said.



Press Trust of India