Govt de-affiliates 385 ITIs for not complying with norms

The Directorate General of Training has de-affiliated 385 industrial training institutes (ITIs) during the last five years (2013-17) owing to their non-compliance with norms, Parliament was informed today.
The Directorate General of Training is an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
"These ITIs were found non-conforming to the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) norms and; accordingly, processed for de-affiliation as per the prevailing de- affiliation procedure," Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anantkumar Hegde said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
As per the reply, majority of the de-affiliated ITIs belong to Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
At present, there are nearly 14,000 government and private ITIs functioning in the country.
