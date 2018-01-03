Govt de-affiliates 385 ITIs for not complying with norms

The of Training has de-affiliated 385 industrial training institutes (ITIs) during the last five years (2013-17) owing to their non-compliance with norms, was informed today.



The of Training is an arm of the



"These ITIs were found non-conforming to the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) norms and; accordingly, processed for de-affiliation as per the prevailing de- affiliation procedure," Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anantkumar Hegde said in a written reply to a question in theAs per the reply, majority of the de-affiliated ITIs belong to Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, andAt present, there are nearly 14,000 and private ITIs functioning in the country.

