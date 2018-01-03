Govt doctor deposes before panel probing Jaya death

A doctor, who led the procedure to preserve J Jayalalithaa's body, today deposed before a one-man commission probing her hospitalisation and



Dr Sudha Seshaiyan, vice principal of Madras Medical College, appeared before the Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry here in response to summons issued by it to her recently.



Later, she told reporters that she apprised the panel of the procedure that was done forThe 15-minute procedure was done to prevent the body from deteriorating and these aspects were brought to the notice of the commission, she said.Seshaiyan had said in February last that normal procedure was followed to preserve the body Jayalalithaa, who passed away on December 5, 2016.The commission of inquiry was constituted by the Tamil Nadu to go into the circumstances surrounding the hospitalisation and of and commenced its hearing on November 22 last year.Several persons, including IAS officials, doctors, Jayalalithaa's niece J Deepa and nephew J Deepak and Madurai- based DMK functionary P Saravanan, have deposed before it so far.Sidelined TTV Dhinakaran yesterday submitted to the panel, through his advocate, a pen drive reportedly containing some videos of during the hospitalisation.Also, jailed V K Sasikala's niece deposed before the commission yesterday for about four hours.The state set up the probe panel in the backdrop of various views expressed by several persons regarding Jayalalithaa's

