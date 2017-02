Govt earmarks Rs 340 cr for Khadi, eyes 20% rise in sales in 3 years

Aiming at a 20 per cent increase in production and sales of products over the next three years, the government has allocated Rs 340 crore towards setting up of plazas and Modified Market Development Assistance scheme in the



The provision made in the for 2017-18 will help increase the wages of and benefit 1,500 institutions. Out of the Rs 340 crore, Rs 15 crore has been earmarked for setting up five plazas.

A major chunk of the Rs 6,481.96 crore allocated to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has been provided to the (CGS) of Rs 3,002 crore. The funds will help support 4,68,000 credit proposals while approving a credit guarantee to the tune of Rs 17,955 crore.The CGS seeks to reassure the lender that, in the event of an MSE unit, which availed collateral-free credit facilities, fails to discharge its liabilities to the lender, the Guarantee would make good the loss incurred by the lender up to 50/75/80/85 per cent of the credit facility.Besides, a sum of Rs 1,024.49 crore has been earmarked towards the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), for setting up 56,500 micro units and employing 4.52 lakh persons.To improve the employability of trained individuals and enhance job prospects, Rs 105 crore has been provided towards Technology Centres, earlier known as a tool room and Tech institution, to train 1,99,500 individuals and assist 40,000 units.The for 2017-18 has made a provision of Rs 451 crore towards the Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme (CLCSS), which will benefit 6,700 micro and small enterprises. It will also help improve the productivity and product quality and increase the sales turnover of beneficiary units.The MSME cluster development programme (CDP) has been allocated Rs 184 crore, to enhance the competitiveness of industrial clusters with improvement in production, turnover and profitability of units over a period of two years.