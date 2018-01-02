Govt employees to get paid leave for blood donation

Central employees can now get paid leave for donation, personnel ministry has said.



At present, service rules allow leave for whole donation and not donation, it said.



It is felt that the rule should cover donation as well since it will have the added advantage of getting components like platelets, plasma, etc, the ministry said in an order issued recently."It has now been decided that Special Casual leave may be granted for donation or for ( components such as red cells, plasma, platelets etc.) donation at licensed banks on a working day (for that day only) up to a maximum of four times in a year on submission of valid proof of donation," the order said.

