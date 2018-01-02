Govt employees to get paid leave for blood donation

-
-
Central government employees can now get paid leave for blood donation, personnel ministry has said.
At present, service rules allow leave for whole blood donation and not apheresis donation, it said.
It is felt that the rule should cover apheresis donation as well since it will have the added advantage of getting blood components like platelets, plasma, etc, the ministry said in an order issued recently.
"It has now been decided that Special Casual leave may be granted for blood donation or for apheresis (blood components such as red cells, plasma, platelets etc.) donation at licensed blood banks on a working day (for that day only) up to a maximum of four times in a year on submission of valid proof of donation," the order said.
