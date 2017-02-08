Anti-dumping duty extended on steel items by 2 months

India has extended by two months the anti-dumping duty on certain cold-rolled flat steel products from four nations including China and South Korea to guard domestic industry against cheap imports.

The anti-dumping duty to be paid is the difference between the landed value of the steel products and $594 per tonne.

The duty was earlier imposed on August 17, 2016, for six months on cold-rolled flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel from China, Japan, South Korea and Ukraine.

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) amended the August 17 notification to extend the levy of duty by two months from the present six months.

The anti-dumping duty was imposed on a recommendation of the Directorate General of Anti-Dumping (DGAD), an arm of Commerce Ministry.

The DGAD has come to the provisional conclusion that "the subject goods have been exported to India from the subject countries below normal value (and) the domestic industry has suffered a material injury on account of subject imports from the subject countries," the CBEC had said.

Also, the injury has been caused by the dumped imports of the subject goods from the subject countries, the August 17 notification quoted the findings as saying.