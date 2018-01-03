Govt extends compulsory jute packaging for foodgrains, sugar

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) today extended the mandatory packaging of foodgrains and in bags for the year ending June 2018.



The move will help sustain the core demand for the sector and support the livelihood of the workers and farmers dependent on the sector in eastern and north-eastern regions of the country particularly in West Bengal, Bihar, Orissa, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and



"The CCEA has extended the mandatory packaging norms under the Packaging Material (JPM) Act, 1987," as per the official statement.As per the norms, it is compulsory to pack 90 per cent of foodgrains and 20 per cent of in bags.The decision also mandates, in the first instance, the entire requirement for packing of foodgrains would be placed in bags thus, making a provision for 100 per cent packing of foodgrains in bags subject to the ability of the industry to meet the requirement, the statement added.industry is predominantly dependent on government, which purchases products worth more than Rs 5,500 crore every year.Considering nearly 3.7 lakh workers and approximately 40 lakh farmers are dependent for their livelihood on the sector, the government said it has been making concerted efforts for the development of the sector.With a view to boost demand in the sector, government has imposed Definitive Anti Dumping Duty on import of goods from and with effect from January 5, 2017, which has provided scope for additional demand of 2 lakh MT of goods in the domestic market for the Indian industry.

