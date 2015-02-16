Govt for child labour bill in budget session

The government will take up the bill on prohibition of child labour in the upcoming Session of



The session is to commence on February 23, while the Union 2015-16 will be presented on February 28.

"Child protection bill is to be produced in the next session of the There is a need for a total ban on child labour for children age up to 14 years. We will present the bill in Parliament," Labour Minister said here while facilitating Nobel Peace Prize winner Satyarthi.



"Also, right to education is a necessity. Our ministry will give full cooperation so that the children under 14 years get their right of education," he said.



The Child Labour (Prohibition and Rehabilitation) Amendment Bill, 2012 includes total prohibition of employment of children below 14 years of age. It also prohibits children aged between 14-18 years from employment in hazardous occupations and processes.



The amendment also seeks to link the age of prohibition to age under Right to Education Act, 2009.



"India is one of the youngest countries and to reap the benefits of this exceptional demographic dividend, it is necessary to ensure the linkages between education and vocational training," said the minister.



Satyarti said not much is allocated in the towards child welfare and this is a problematic area.



"In India, about 41 per cent of the children are below 18 years of age. But only 4.5 per cent of the is spent on them. We also need to change the ways of implementing laws in our country," he added.



In reply to a query on Factories Amendment Bill, 2014, the minister said that a tripartite meeting has been called this week - government, companies, trade unions.



"Several bills are there. All are in the process. Some of them are going to be tripartite meeting. Some of them have to go to the Cabinet. And afterwards the process will start and follow for for consideration," Dattatreya said.