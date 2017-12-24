Govt forms panel to identify mines for CIL allocation

The has set up a panel to identify additional mines for allocation to state-owned Coal as the PSU giant is eyeing an output of one billion tonnes, says an



The 10-member panel under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary Coal has members from Coal (CIL) and its consultancy arm Central Mine Planning and (CMPDI), among others.



The terms of reference (ToR) of the panel include intensifying "additional coal blocks for allocation...to CIL/its subsidiaries, keeping in view their long-term production commitments," according to theThe panel will also find additional mines from areas explored in recent years as per standard technical parameters.The Committee would "identify the coal/lignite blocks for allocation under the provisions of MMDR Act, 1957 and CBA Rules, 2017 through auction as well as allotment".The panel would also review the recommendations of the earlier committee in respect of 117 coal blocks identified in 2014.It would identify coal blocks not to be allocated due to insignificant reserves/inviolate areas/dense forest/CBM overlap etc."The committee is constituted in supersession of the committee formed ...(in) 2014 and will submit its recommendations to the government," the said.The country is expected to achieve the coal production of 1.5 billion tonne by 2022, had recently said.Of the 1.5 billion tonnes, one billion tonnes would be contributed by Coal and the rest by private producers and Singareni Collieries, the said.The coal ministry had set the target of 1 billion tonnes by 2019-20 for state-run Coal to cut imports and increase availability of the dry fuel to bolster growth.The world's largest coal Coal accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal production.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)