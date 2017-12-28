Govt gives Rs 7 lk to kin of girl who killed herself over NEET

The today gave a financial assistance of Rs 7 lakh to the family of a girl who allegedly committed suicide over the issue in September last triggering widespread outrage across the state.



The brother of the girl S was provided a state job, as per an assurance made earlier.



K Palaniswami handed over a cheque for Rs 7 lakh to Anitha's father at the Secretariat here, an official release said.He also presented the appointment order to the victim's brother as in state-run Tamil Nadu Medical Plant Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation Limited (TAMPCOL).The had earlier announced the compensation besides assuring job to a family member of the deceased girl based on their educational qualification.17-year-old Anita, who moved the Supreme against the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) based medical admissions, allegedly committed suicide at her native village in district on September 1.She was reportedly upset after it became known that the state would not be exempted from the ambit ofThe apex had asked the to start counselling for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in the state based on merit list.Daughter of a daily wage earner, wanted to become a doctor. She had scored an impressive 1,176 out of 1,200 marks in class XII board examinations. But, in she did not fair well and missed out on getting a medical seat.Her death had sparked an outrage in the state and protests by students and others were held for more than a week opposing and demanding justice forCritics of have claimed it would be disadvantageous to state board students.

