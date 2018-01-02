Govt introduces 45kg urea bags in place of 50kg to cut demand

The today said it has introduced 45kg of in place of existing 50 kg with a view to bringing down the consumption by 10 per cent.



This decision was taken in September. manufacturers have been given six months for smooth implementation. The consumption of stood at 296 lakh tonnes last fiscal.



"In the light of increased effectiveness of NCU (neem- coated urea), vide notification dated September 4, 2017 has decided to introduce 45 kg of in place of existing 50 kg bag," for Chemicals and Fertilisers said.In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, he informed that a period of six months have been given units as lead time to ensure smooth implementation of the policy."Since farmers mostly assess the requirement of in terms of bags for agriculture purpose, it is estimated that the availability of in 45 kg bags instead of 50 kg bags may bring down consumption of by 10 per cent," he said.The consumption of neem-coated stood at 296.14 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 as against around 306 lakh tonnes each in the previous two years.To encourage balanced use of fertilisers, the has made it mandatory for all the domestic producers of to produce 100 per cent as neem-coated"Entire quantity of both indigenously produced and imported is being neem-coated with effect from September 1, 2015 and December 1, 2015, respectively," Singh said, adding that the consumption of neem coated reduced as compared to normalproduction was 242.01 lakh tonnes in 2016-17. The gap between supply and demand is being met through imports.

