Govt procures 350.38 lk tn rice in 2017-18 season so far

The has procured 350.28 tonnes of in the current marketing season so far, according to official data.



The procurement target for the current season (October-September) has been fixed at 375 tonnes. In the previous year, total procurement had surpassed the target at 381.06 tonnes.



Procurement is undertaken by state-run Corporation of (FCI) and state agencies for the central pool to meet the requirement of security is purchased at the minimum support price (MSP).According to the FCI's latest data, purchase in has reached 176.61 tonnes in October-December of this season. The state has already surpassed its target of 115 tonnes.In Haryana, procurement has reached 59.20 tonnes, exceeding the target of 30 tonnes given for the entire season.purchase in has reached 33.32 tonnes so far, while the target is 48 tonnes for the season.In Uttar Pradesh, 25.96 tonnes of has been procured in October-December period of the current season against the total target of 37 tonnes.In Andhra Pradesh, 13.92 tonnes has been procured, while 9.91 tonnes in Odisha so far this season.Procurement in and other growing states is still underway.For the 2017-18 season, the has fixed paddy MSP of 'common' grade variety at Rs 1,550 per quintal, while that of 'A' grade variety at Rs 1,590 per quintal.In the kharif season of 2017-18 crop year (July-June), production is estimated to be 944.8 tonnes, as against 963.9 tonnes in the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)