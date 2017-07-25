Govt recovers Rs 238 cr from drug firms for non-compliance, overcharging

has so far recovered an amount of Rs 238.84 crore as fine from companies for overcharging, was informed on Tuesday.



In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said that as of June 30, Rs 238.84 crore has been recovered from the for non-compliance of provisions of DPCO, 2013.



The minister informed the House that whenever companies are found selling scheduled formulation at prices higher than the ceiling prices fixed by Authority (NPPA), action is taken against such companies under the relevant provisions of (Prices Control) Order, 2013.Similar action is taken whenever companies are found selling non-scheduled formulation at a price which is 10 per cent higher than the MRP of the preceding twelve months, Mandaviya said.He added that action has also been taken against the companies for launching new without taking prior price approval from the"The concerned companies have been instructed to furnish certified batch wise and sales details along with the corresponding MRP for the formulations from the date of launch of the product till date," Mandaviya said.