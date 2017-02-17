Govt sees 5.8% drop in onion output; slight rise in tomato, potato output

Any reduction in onion output is likely to put pressure on domestic supplies and prices

The government on Friday projected 5.8 per cent fall in output at 197.13 lakh tonnes this year, while a slight increase is expected in the production of and



According to the first estimate released by the Agriculture Ministry, production is pegged at 197.13 lakh tonnes for 2016-17 crop year (July-June) as against actual output of 209.31 lakh tonnes last year.



The output is expected to be down due to fall in to 11.88 lakh hectare in 2016-17 from 13.20 lakh hectare in the last year.



Among other key vegetables, production of is estimated to be higher at 438.83 lakh tonnes this year as against 434.17 lakh tonnes last year.



production pegged at 189.11 lakh tonnes as against 187.32 lakh tonnes in the said period.



Total vegetable production is estimated to be marginally lower at 1,685 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 as against 1,690 lakh tonnes last year.



Among fruits, output is estimated to be 192.18 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 from 186.43 lakh tonnes last year.



production is estimated to be higher at 304.39 lakh tonnes this year as against 291.35 lakh tonnes last year.



Total fruits output is expected to be higher at 917.28 lakh tonnes this year as against 901.83 lakh tonnes last year.



The country's total horticulture production is estimated to be marginally higher at 2,873 lakh tonnes this year as against 2,861 lakh tonnes last year.

