Govt starts work on new visa format to capture applicant's crime details

At present, no provision for declaring criminal prosecution record is in place in current visa forms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said at present, no provision for declaring record of criminal prosecution is in place in the existing visa forms.


"The government has initiated steps to revise visa format to capture the applicant's crime details including child abuse. However, as per visa manual, a person convicted of criminal offences is not eligible for entry into India," he said in a written reply.

