Govt starts work on new visa format to capture applicant's crime details

The government has started the process to revise to capture the applicant's including child abuse, the Lok Sabha was informed today Govt starts work on new to capture applicant's crime details



Minister of State for Home said at present, no provision for declaring record of criminal prosecution is in place in the existing visa forms.



"The government has initiated steps to revise to capture the applicant's including However, as per visa manual, a person convicted of criminal offences is not eligible for entry into India," he said in a written reply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)