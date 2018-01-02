Govt suggests Cong not to press amendments to triple talaq

The today urged the not to press for amendments to the triple talaq bill, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant among Muslims, when it comes up for consideration in the likely tomorrow.



The has already cleared the 'Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill and it is likely to be tabled in the tomorrow.



said that the would like the to maintain the stand it took in the by not pressing for amendments."We are having continuous talks with the opposition parties including We have told that since they have not pressed for any amendments in the Lok Sabha, they should do the same in the Rajya Sabha," Kumar told reporters.The had moved amendments to certain provisions of the bill in the but did not press for a vote.The said the may table the bill in tomorrow.Renuka Chowdhury, a member of the Congress, said her party always stood for empowerment of women, right since Independence, but the party needs to see what has been actually included in the bill."There is no question of us not standing by anything that empowers women. There is no to this, We have to see how the debate evolves... what is actually included and how is it implementable.... and until it is equitable for all women under all clauses of talaq. This is only talaq- (triple talaq)", Chowdhury said.Though a few allies of the BJP like the have demanded that the bill be sent to a select committee, the feels no need for it as the legislation has already been debated upon in the"There is no need to go to any committee because the issue has been debated. What should be the fate of triple talaq affected women? There is a greater consensus within the country that there should be a stringent law, preventive mechanism to give protection to Muslim women. I am confident that all parties will cooperate in Rajya Sabha," Union minister said.

