Govt to borrow Rs 6 lakh crore in FY16

The government will borrow Rs 6 lakh crore from the market in 2015-16 fiscal, up from Rs 5.92 lakh crore in the current fiscal.



The budgeted target for borrowing in current fiscal was Rs 6 lakh crore, but the government will raise only Rs 5.92 lakh crore from the markets.

However, the net borrowings in 2015-16 will be Rs 4.56 lakh crore, after considering repayments of past loans and interests.



It was Rs 4.53 lakh crore in current fiscal.



The government borrows from the markets through and other instruments to fund the fiscal deficit.



In the financial year ending March, the fiscal deficit has been estimated at 4.1%.



In 2015-16, the deficit will be pruned to 3.9%.