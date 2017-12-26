Govt to sell entire stake in IMPCL, invites bids for asset valuer

The will sell its entire stake in (IMPCL) and is looking for a firm to value the assets of the company.



IMPCL is engaged in manufacture and supply of 'ayurvedic' and 'unani' medicines and is under the administrative control of with 98.11 per cent stake held by of and the remaining 1.89 per cent by an PSU.



"The of is considering strategic disinvestment of 100 per cent of its equity in IMPCL via a two-stage auction process. requires the services of a reputed Asset Valuer to carry out the valuation," the said while inviting request for the proposal.Bidders would be required to submit their interest by January 15 to the ministry.The broad scope of work for the asset valuer is to carry out valuation of land and buildings, furniture and fixtures, lab andThe property would be valued by any one or a combination of Comparison Method, Income Capitalisation, Discounted Cash Flow, Cost Approach method and Replacement valuation.IMPCL is an unlisted company and as on November 1, 2017, the company has 120 employees.

