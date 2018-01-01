Govt to set up Kerala Madrasa Teachers Welfare Fund Board

The CPI-M-led in today decided to set up a Teachers Welfare Fund Board to make available and other benefits for teachers.



A decision to this effect was taken a cabinet meeting chaired by here, an official release said.



The cabinet approved a draft legislation in this regard, the release said.The main objective is to provide and other benefits for teachers, it said.The cabinet decided to recommend to the on convening the assembly session from January 22.The session is scheduled to be held till February 8.The state budget for the year 2018-19 would be presented on February 2, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)