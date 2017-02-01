Govt to unveil scheme for leather and footwear sector

Finance Minister on Wednesday announced plans to launch a scheme for the labour intensive and sector -- similar to the existing one for textiles -- to boost its growth and creation of jobs.

The scheme will be on the lines of the package announced for the textiles sector in June 2016.

"A special scheme for creating employment in the textiles sector has already been launched. A similar scheme will be implemented for the and sector," Jaitley said.

In June 2016, the government approved a Rs 6,000-crore special package for the textiles and apparel sector to create 1 crore new jobs in three years, attracting investments of $11 billion and generating $30 billion in exports.

The announcement assumes significance as the Commerce and Industry Ministry has suggested incentives for the and sector, given its importance as a thrust segment under the Make in India initiative.

According to experts, Rs 1 crore investment in the sector results in creation of jobs for close to 250 people.

Currently, about 30 lakh people are directly employed in the sector.

China is giving tough competition to Indian manufacturers in terms of pricing. The government aims to increase the sectoral exports to $15 billion by 2020 from the current $7 billion.