Govt transfers Coal India shares to Bharat 22 ETF

The has transferred worth nearly Rs 507 crore to 22 ETF, says a regulatory filing.



"The Ministry of Coal... on behalf of the President of has transferred 1,92,99,613 equity to ' 22 ETF' at a value of Rs 5,06,51,14,597, which is 0.31 per cent of total equity share capital of the company," Coal said in a filing to



"Post transfer, holding of President of is 4,87,56,71,716 equity shares, which is 78.546 per cent of equity share capital of the company," the filing said.The 22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), comprising scrips of 22 blue-chip companies, this month attracted robust bids, with the portion reserved for anchor investors getting subscribed six times to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore on the opening day.The Prudential MF-managed 22 ETF's new fund offer (NFO) has a size of over Rs 8,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)