Govt unveils online initiatives to redress consumer complaints

Initiatives were unveiled by Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on the occasion of National Consumer Day

The on Saturday launched a host of online initiatives, including a mobile app “smart consumer” and an “online consumer mediation centre (OCMC)” to provide speedy redressal of consumer grievances.



The initiatives were unveiled by Consumer Affairs Minister on the occasion of National Consumer Day on Saturday.



“This is the age of technology and educating the consumer and redressing his grievances in this digital world is a challenge,” Paswan said. The mobile app of the consumer helpline and the smart consumer app for accessing product information and online communities will benefit the consumers in the digital world, he said.



The microsite for consumer safety in the digital world, developed by the Consumer Affairs Department along with Google will help consumers for being vigilant, not falling prey to cyber frauds, he said.



“Online communities will provide a platform for airing their views, experiences and grievances,” Paswan added.



Consumer Affairs Secretary Hem Pande said, "The department has been keeping abreast of the latest challenges to consumer protection and has been devising various strategies to protect consumers from exploitation.” Minister of State for Consumer Affairs C R Chaudhary and National Consumer Redressal Commission President were among those present at the deliberations on ‘Alternative Consumer Dispute Resolution’.





